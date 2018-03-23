A PUPPY FOUND WHERE THE OTHER DOG WAS DISMEMBERED IS ALIVE AND WELL

A beagle mix puppy is safe and sound at the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society after being removed from a home where a man mutilated and killed another dog. The dog, an 8 month old Beagle/Jack Russell mix, was named Maggie by PAWS workers and is quickly warming up to people, said Stacey Harvey, a veterinary technician at the facility. “ She is very, very calm and sweet,” Harvey said. “She loves everybody.” “Maggie was rescued from a laurel hill home on March 14th after authorities with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Michael Landis Reeves on charges that he battered his father a week prior. When deputies searched the home they found a pit bull mix who was Michael’s father’s dog which was horribly mutilated with parts in the refrigerator. The beagle mix was found in the laundry room, unharmed, and taken to Paws. PAWS Director Dee Thompson said Maggie was very afraid when she first came to the shelter, but in the days since, she had warmed up to the workers. This puppy loves to give kisses and wags her tail when being petted. Maggie shows no outward signs of trauma and is healthy. She is not up for adoption currently due to the authorities working on the ownership of the dog.

