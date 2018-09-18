A SANTA ROSA WOMAN CHARGED IN MULTI-STATE KILLING SPREE IS SET FOR JURY SELECTION

A Santa Rosa woman who was charged as an accomplice of in a multi-state killing spree with serial murderer William “Billy” Boyette is set to appear in court. In February of 2017, Mary Rice and William “Billy” Boyette allegedly led authorities on a multi-state crime spree that left four people dead. According to the report, Boyette took his own life in a Georgia hotel during a stand-off with police and Mary Rice who was named as an accomplice with Boyette survived and was taken into custody. According to the State Attorney’s Office, Rice is charged with her alleged part in the murders of Jacqueline Moore and Alicia Greer, both of Milton. Rice faces one count of murder in Escambia County for the death of Kayla Crocker, of Beulah, and one count of murder in Baldwin County for the murder of Peggy Broz, of Lillian, Alabama. Mary Rice is set to appear in court Monday, September 24 for jury selection.

Share This Post





