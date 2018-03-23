A WEEKLY EVENT WILL BE HAPPENING FOR THE SPRING

Movies in the Park will become a weekly event starting Saturday evenings at Mckenzie Park. A Big screen will be in front of the gazebo at McKenzie Park. They will be showing Family-friendly films. This event will also bring local food vendors to the park so that people can snack while watching a classic flick. Kara Rigby, member of the Downtown Business Alliance said there have already been two Movies in the Park events which have brought in around 200 people. “It’s been nice. Families are coming an hour early and setting up and doing picnics and playing Frisbee. So we’ve just enjoyed having normal park life back there,” she said. “We figure the more we put into the park that’s positive, the better it is.” Originally the group hosted the movies on the Panama City Marina lawn under the name Movies by the Bay but made the move to McKenzie park in early March. Rigby said the move was an attempt “to have more family activities in the park.” “It’s tons of fun,” she said. “We want everybody to keep coming.” This event will be a weekly event starting around 7 pm at McKenzie Park.

