AAA: FLORIDA GAS PRICES DRIFT LOWER 

Prices at the pump are holding steady, declining only fractions of a penny over the weekend. Florida gas prices averaged $2.27 on Sunday. The state average is 2 cents less than last week, 19 cents more than last year. The most expensive gas price averages in Florida are in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.36), Gainesville ($2.31), and Miami ($2.31) The least expensive gas price averages in Florida are in Tampa ($2.21), Orlando ($2.21), and Fort Myers-Cape Coral ($2.23) “Pump prices are moving slightly lower as refineries keep the market well supplied with gasoline,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gasoline supplies are outpacing demand as we enter the final weeks of the summer travel season. This should prevent any major gains in gas prices, unless oil prices rise in response to unexpected disruptions in supply due to international conflict, refinery issues, or a hurricane.”