AAA: GAS PRICES JUMP 7 CENTS IN FLORIDA

on Sunday , according to AAA, whose data is collected from credit card swipes and direct feeds from 120,000 gas stations nationwide, in cooperation with OPIS and Wright Express. Some of the largest weekly price hikes in the state were in Tampa (13 cents), Orlando (12 cents), Jacksonville and Fort Meyers-Cape Coral (9 cents). Florida gas prices rose 7 cents during the past week. The state average was $2.37, according to AAA, whose data is collected from credit card swipes and direct feeds from 120,000 gas stations nationwide, in cooperation with OPIS and Wright Express. Some of the largest weekly price hikes in the state were in Tampa (13 cents), Orlando (12 cents), Jacksonville and Fort Meyers-Cape Coral (9 cents).

Sunday’s average is 2 cents less than last month, but remains 2 cents more than the average this time last year.

The most expensive gas price averages in Florida are in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.45), Miami ($2.39), and Fort Lauderdale ($2.39) The least expensive gas price averages in Florida are in Pensacola ($2.35), Jacksonville ($2.35), Tallahassee ($2.35) The national average price for gasoline drifted slightly higher during the past week. Sunday’s average price of $2.38 is 1-cent more than a week ago.

“Florida gas prices were brought back in line with where they probably should’ve been selling, based on prices in the wholesale market,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Fortunately, the retail side has leveled off, and could even be on the way back down this week. Oil and wholesale prices weakened last week, which should allow gas prices to slip a few cents.”