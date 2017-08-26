AAA: HURRICANE HARVEY TO IMPACT FLORIDA GAS PRICES

Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, not Florida, but its effects will likely be felt in the “sunshine state” in the form of higher gas prices as it swept past the Texas and western Louisiana coastlines. Nearly half of U.S. refining capacity sits on the U.S. Gulf Coast; nearly one-third of it appears to be in Harvey’s path. “This could be a big deal especially for Florida motorists,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Florida pumps are primarily supplied by gasoline that sails over from refineries in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Prices were already climbing due to pre-existing refinery issues in the region. This storm could cause more refinery closures and prevent tankers from moving fuel in-and-out of Texas ports, which would cause gas prices to surge from 10-30 cents.” Floridians using the free AAA Mobile App are seeing gas prices averaging $2.30 per gallon. The state average rose 5 cents in the past three days. That number should climb even more through the weekend and into next week, as the effects of this storm play out.Some of the bigger price gains, over the past week, are in Tampa (10¢), Orlando (10¢), Fort Myers-Cape Coral (7¢), and the region of Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice (6¢). What all these markets have in common is they are supplied by ships making fuel deliveries on Florida’s west coast.