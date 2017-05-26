AAA: MEMORIAL DAY TRAVEL HITS HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE 2005

May 25, 2017 ) – AAA projects 2.08 million Floridians are preparing to travel 50 miles or more this weekend for Memorial Day, a increase of 66,169 people (3.3%) from last year. Nationwide, 39.3 million Americans are expected to travel, marking the third consecutive year of growth and the largest Memorial Day travel volume in 12 years . TAMPA, Fla., () – AAA projects 2.08 million Floridians are preparing to travel 50 miles or more this weekend for Memorial Day, a increase of 66,169 people (3.3%) from last year. Nationwide, 39.3 million Americans are expected to travel, marking the third consecutive year of growth and the largest Memorial Day travel volume

“The expected spike in Memorial Day travel mirrors the positive growth seen throughout the travel industry this year,” said Vicky Evans, Assistant Vice President, Travel Sales Development, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “So far in 2017, travel bookings with AAA in Florida are up 17 percent, compared to the same period last year. Higher confidence, rising wages, and recent gas price declines have bolstered consumer spending, leaving many Americans with more money to spend on travel this Memorial Day.”

The Memorial Day holiday travel period is defined as Thursday, May 25 to Monday, May 29 . The busiest travel days are expected to be Thursday, Friday and Monday , as many Americans enjoy an extended weekend.