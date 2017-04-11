AAA: PUMP PRICES SURGE

The U.S. average is the highest price since September 2015. The U.S. average is the highest price since September 2015.

Gas prices are rising across the country. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded jumped 7 cents in the past week. Sunday’s average of $2.39 is the highest since September 2015.

Also in the past seven days, gas prices rose 12 cents in Florida, the 3rd-largest spike of any state in the country, prices up 8 cents in Georgia, and 7 cents in Tennessee. Florida’s average price of $2.42 is the highest since August 2015. Georgia’s average price of $2.28 is the highest since October 2016. Tennessee’s average of $2.14 is the highest since January 2017.

The most expensive metro markets are West Palm/Boca Raton ($2.53), Fort Lauderdale ($2.48), and Miami ($2.46). The least expensive metro markets are Pensacola ($2.35), Tallahassee ($2.36), and Jacksonville ($2.39).