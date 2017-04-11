AAA: PUMP PRICES SURGE

The U.S. average is the highest price since September 2015.
Gas prices are rising across the country. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded jumped 7 cents in the past week. Sunday’s average of $2.39 is the highest since September 2015.
Also in the past seven days, gas prices rose 12 cents in Florida, the 3rd-largest spike of any state in the country, prices up 8 cents in Georgia, and 7 cents in Tennessee. Florida’s average price of $2.42 is the highest since August 2015. Georgia’s average price of $2.28 is the highest since October 2016. Tennessee’s average of $2.14 is the highest since January 2017.
The most expensive metro markets are West Palm/Boca Raton ($2.53), Fort Lauderdale ($2.48), and Miami ($2.46). The least expensive metro markets are Pensacola ($2.35), Tallahassee ($2.36), and Jacksonville ($2.39).