AAA SAYS GAS PRICES WILL RISE UNTIL OCTOBER

Since Harvey hit Houston last week, gas prices have risen dramatically. AAA said the highest prices in Florida are in West Palm Beach, with an average of $2.60 per gallon. The lowest Florida prices are in Tampa, with an average gallon of $2.46. AAA said they expect the prices to to continue rising for now. “It will probably increase another ten, maybe even twenty cents here within the next week,” according to Josh Carrasco, a spokesman for AAA. Refineries that supplied gas to the pipeline for cities like Panama City shut down as the storm approached Houston. This forced the higher prices in southeastern states like Florida, Georgia and Tennessee. “So since those refineries had to go offline because of the storm, they aren’t producing the product that normally goes through that pipeline,” Carrasco said. AAA says ‘yes’ the prices will rise, but we won’t see any actual shortages from this storm. They said they expect prices to go back down at the end of September and early October.