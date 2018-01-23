ACCIDENTAL FIRE INJURES INMATE

On Thursday, January 18th, Jason Brase, an inmate at Walton County Jail, was working on his assigned county work crew when received 3rd-degree burns while he was helping his work supervisor with a piece equipment on Engles Road in DeFuniak Springs, Florida. Mr. Brase’s clothing caught fire and he was desperately trying to put the fire out when Reco Brewington, an inmate from Escambia County, removed his own coat, took control of Jason Brase, and put the fire out. Jason Brase was then transported to receive medical treatment, the medical staff at the hospital said, “If Reco Brewington did not do what he did, Jason Brase’s injuries would have been much more severe.” Jason Brase had surgery on Friday, January 19th, and was released from the hospital on Saturday, January 20th. WZEP-AM 1460 would like to commend the actions that Reco Brewington took in order to protect a fellow inmate.

