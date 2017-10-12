ACCREDITATION TEAM INVITES PUBLIC COMMENTS ABOUT WCSO

DeFuniak Springs, Fla— The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is striving for a second reaccreditation. A team of assessors from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA) will arrive November 14th, 2017 to examine all aspects of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office policies and procedures, management, operations and support services. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has to comply with approximately 260 standards in order to receive accredited status. Many of the standards are critical to life, health and safety issues. “This is a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence,” said Sheriff Michael A. Adkinson, Jr. The Accreditation Program Manager for the Walton County Sheriff’s Office is Sarah Gainey. She said the assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar agencies. The assessors will review written materials; interview individuals; and visit offices and other places where compliance can be witnessed. The CFA Assessment Team Leader is John Kinney, Retired Sergeant from Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Other team members are Nicki Hunt from Hendry County Sheriff’s Office and Carrie Allen from Tallahassee Community College Police Department. Once the Commission’s assessors complete their review of the agency, they report back to the full Commission, which will then decide if the agency is to receive accredited status. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office accreditation is for three years. The verification that the Walton County Sheriff’s Office meets the Commission’s standards is part of a voluntary process to gain or maintain accreditation. As part of the on-site assessment, agency members and the general public are invited to offer comments to the assessment team. A copy of the standards is available through email or phone request by contacting Walton County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer at pio@waltonso.org or (850)-892-8111.