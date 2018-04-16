AFRICAN WARTHOG FOUND WANDERING THROUGH FLORIDA NEIGHBORHOOD

African warthogs, not surprisingly, are not native to Florida so state wildlife officials are investigating how one wound up loose in a suburban neighborhood. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officials said that it captured the tusky animal last month after a five-day search about 50 miles north of West Palm Beach. That included failed attempts to capture it with traps and a rope snare before a wildlife officer spotted it and tackled it. The newspaper reports the officer got some cuts on his legs in the process. Under state law, owning a warthog requires a permit but no one in that area had one. Officials said the beast is tame and is friendly when offered food. If you ask me it seems like Pumba lost his Timon and was out seeking for him and Simba as well.

