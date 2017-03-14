AHEAD OF THE STORM: “SAFE HAVEN” PROJECT LAUNCHED FOR WIREGRASS

You feel the cool gust ahead of darkening skies. The wind chimes on the porch begin to tinkle and you see the blinding bolts of lighting on the horizon. The uneasy feeling in the pit of your stomach you recognize as fear. WIll this be the day? Your eyes search the distant skies for a bulge in the clouds.

Then, you hear that dreaded sound, the screech of the Emergency Alert Sytem on the radio or across your TV: The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for ….YOUR LOCATION!”

For many across south Alabama and northwest Florida, this is reality every storm season. Fortunately, alerting you to potentially deadly weather events is getting better with accurate and timely forecast.

Born in 2014, Southeast Alabama Sever Weather is the brainchild of Chad Jackson, Chief Forecaster. SASW works to keep the public alerted when severe weather strikes Southeast Alabama and selected counties in the Florida Panhandle. The team is made up of trained spotters, radar certified personnel, and those with extensive meteorology backgrounds.

“I grew up in Tornado Alley. I’ve been in three tornadoes myself, I survived two EF2 and an EF3 tornado. We’ve seen the devastation and our team was actually there in Rehobeth, AL shortly after the storm hit and so we have seen the devastation it had done and so this became a very personal thing for us to help keep people safe,” said Jackson.

Working in direct relation with county EMA managers, the team has initiated the Community Safe Haven Initiative project. They have now setup 6 safe havens in multiple counties that will open before and during a severe weather event. Currently, there are 2 safe havens in Coffee County, 2 in Henry County, 2 in Houston County. There will soon be location in Dale and Geneva counties.

Safe Havens are sturdy well constructed buildings that will be open generally 2 hours before the expected arrival of severe weather that has a wind and/or a tornado threat and their openings will be announced on their website and Facebook page, and on area radio stations, including AM 1460 WZEP . The project is on going and the list of safe havens will hopefully spread out to offer more places to go.

Jackson says because of the high percentage of mobile homes across the Wiregrass and, the frequency of intense tornadoes and the lack of storm shelters, Safe Haven locations will offer residents a better chance of survival from damaging winds than mobile homes.

We strive to do our best to keep you and your loved ones up to date during severe or local emergency events.

To sign up for and learn more about Southeast Alabama Severe Weather, log on to their webiste at www.saswalert.org or their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/southeastalabamasevereweather/