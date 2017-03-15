ALABAMA AMBER ALERT ISSUED

The State of Alabama has issued a Child Abduction Emergency, Amber Alert on behalf of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ask for your assistance in locating Mary Catherine “Elizabeth” Thomas, white female, 15 years of age, 5′ 5″ tall weighing 120 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Elizabeth Thomas was seen last wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings on March 13, 2017 and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Elizabeth Thomas is believed to be in the company of 50 year old Tad Cummins, white male, 6′ tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. The subjects are believed to be traveling in a silver Nissan Rogue bearing TN tag number 976ZPT.

If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND, or the Maury County, TN Sheriff’s Office at (931) 375-8654 or call 911.