ALABAMA-FLORIDA PEANUT TRADE SHOW

WTVY

Farmers from across the Wiregrass came together for the 12th annual Alabama-Florida Peanut trade show Thursday.

The trade show was held at the Peanut Festival Fairgrounds in Dothan.

More than 700 farmers attended to check out some of the latest peanut producing technology.

Even Miss peanut and Little Miss Peanut were on site grilling up some PB&J sandwiches!

According to Kelley Manufacturing Sales Rep Jimmy Laska, 2016 was a turnaround year for the peanut crop- and farmers are optimistic 2017 will be even more fruitful.

Farmers also had a chance to win a variety of prizes, valued at more than 20 thousand dollars.