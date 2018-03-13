ALABAMA FUGITIVE ARRESTED IN WALTON COUNTY

Friday, March 9th, a Walton County Sheriff’s Deputy was on a routine patrol when a camouflage Jeep that was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 90 near Gene Hurley Road had a tag on the bag of the vehicle that was for a 2007 Blue Hyundai Sonata. The Deputy then initiated a traffic stop and pulled over the vehicle in the Tom Thumb parking lot. When the Deputy made contact with the occupant, he asked if he had a license and the occupant stated that he did not. At that point, the occupant was taken out of the vehicle and detained. After a while, the occupant gave his information to the Deputy. It was revealed after a check on his information that his name was Melvin Long Jr. of Alabama and that his Driver’s License has been revoked since 08/17/1994. There also was an active warrant for his arrest from Dothan Police Department for “Burglary 3rd Bond: $15,000”. Extradition and a hold were requested by Dothan Police Department for Mr. Long. The vehicle that Mr. Long was in was reported stolen out of Dothan, Alabama. Melvin Long Jr. was transported to Walton County Jail where he currently awaits extradition back to Alabama.

