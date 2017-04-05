ALABAMA GOVERNOR ISSUES STATE OF EMERGENCY

Governor Bentley has issued a Statewide State of Emergency in preparation for severe weather.

It is important for Alabama residents to be prepared and alert. If weather conditions become hazardous, execute your plan to keep you and your family safe.

Minimize travel during any severe weather situation. It is also important to stay weather aware by getting the latest local weather information from your designated weather source.

A copy of the Governor’s State of Emergency can be found at http://governor.alabama.gov/assets/2017/04/SOE-4-4-17.pdf.

*Courtesy Alabama Emergency Management Agency*