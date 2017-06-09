ALABAMA MAN ARRESTED IN NAOMI JONES MURDER

Thursday that Robert Letroy Howard, 38, is also charged with failing to register as a sex offender in Florida. Howard was convicted in 1999 for two counts of sexual assault and rape in Alabama. He served 15 years in prison. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) arrested and charged a Brewton, Alabama, man with the kidnapping and murder of Naomi Jones. Sheriff David Morgan saidthat Robert Letroy Howard, 38, is also charged with failing to register as a sex offender in Florida. Howard was convicted in 1999 for two counts of sexual assault and rape in Alabama. He served 15 years in prison.

The ECSO said the first time they made contact with Howard was during a neighborhood canvass of the Aspen Village Apartments in Pensacola, where Naomi lived. Sheriff Morgan said investigators determined that Howard frequently visited his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, which was very close to Naomi’s residence. Morgan said Howard did not have a viable alibi of his whereabouts during Naomi’s disappearance. Investigators then began to consider Howard a person of interest and conducted more background investigating.