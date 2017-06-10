ALABAMA MAN BUSTED, CHARGED IN HOLMES COUNTY BURGLARIES

An Alabama man is behind bars for his role in a string of burglaries Holmes and Geneva County, Alabama. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office executed three arrest warrants for suspects in the burglaries and nabbed Frank J. Querry of Slocomb, who had eluded lawment for several days. Querry was takend into custody in Geneva County. He is charged wih three counts of burglary, three counts of grand theft, dealing in stolen property and burglay of a conveyance. Querry is awaiing extradition to Holmes County. Authorities arrested two additional suspects linked to the burglaries a week ago.