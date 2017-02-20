Alabama Severe Weather Awareness Week 2017

Governor Robert Bentley has declared February 19-24th, 2017, as Severe Weather Awareness Week in Alabama.

The National Weather Service will feature a different weather topic each day this week. In Alabama, they do not conduct a statewide tornado drill. Residents, schools and busiensses are encouraged to conduct their own safety drill on Wednesday, Feb 22nd. This “tornado safety drill” will be accomplished in conjunction with the weekly NOAA All-Hazards Radio Test that will be run at a special time of 9 am. An actual tornado warning WILL NOT sound, but this is an excellent opportunity for schools, civic organizations and businesses around Central Alabama to practice what they would do in the event of a tornado warning.

Severe weather can happen at any time and residents should always be prepared. NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards (NWR), the voice of the National Weather Service (NWS), provides updated weather information continuously, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Watches, warnings, advisories, forecasts, current weather conditions, and climate data are broadcast in three to five minute cycles on NWR stations across the nation.

NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards is useful anytime, but it becomes more important during severe weather. During threatening weather, normal broadcasts are interrupted, and the focus is shifted to the local severe weather threat. Watches and warnings are given the highest priority and are frequently updated.

To listen to NWR broadcasts, a special radio capable of receiving signals in the Very High Frequency (VHF) public service radio band is required. Seven frequencies from 162.400 to 162.550 megahertz (MHz) are used. Weather radios can be purchased at most electronics stores and online.

There are many aspects to being prepared for severe weather. One of the first steps is staying informed. For more information on NOAA Weather Radio visit: http://www.nws.noaa.gov/nwr/coverage/site2.php?State=AL&Site=WWH20