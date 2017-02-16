Alabama still ranked in the top 10 states for STDs

WTVY

STDs reached an all-time high in 2016. That’s according to the centers of disease control and prevention. Alabama is ranked 9th out of the 50 states.

Alabama being ranked 9th in 2016 is an improvement when compared to 2015. In 2015, Alabama was ranked 4th by the CDC. This is specifically in regards to chlamydia and gonorrhea rates.

Last year there were 544 cases of chlamydia and 148 cases of gonorrhea per 100,000 people reported in Alabama.

Corey Kirkland, the assistant administrator at the Health Department, mentioned chlamydia and gonorrhea are two common STD’s. Both men and women can get infected through unprotected sex. They are also both treatable through antibiotics. Kirkland said a main reason that Alabama’s STD rate dropped in the past year is because their method of treatment.

“We also have an increased effort to not only work with the patient we have here at the health department, but we can also now get medication through them to that partner,” said Kirkland. “So we attack that problem much quicker, so if they’re concerned or maybe not get to us right away to a health department, we can still get treatment to the very quickly.”

Kirkland also said they do STD testing for free and offer walk in clinics.

He mentioned getting tested isn’t overly intrusive. It’s usually a urine sample or blood draw, like you would get done during a physical.

If you’re concerned you have an STD you can visit the Health Department. You can also call the anonymous national STD hotline. The number is 1-919-361-8488, and is open from 8:00 a.m. To 7:00 p.m. (CDT, Monday through Friday).