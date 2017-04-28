ALABAMA WOMAN DIES AFTER WALTON COUNTY WRECK

Wednesday . A 38-year-old woman from Bessemer, Alabama, has died of injuries sustained during an early morning accident

Jamie Kimbrell Huddleston was traveling south on State Road 81 at its intersection with Dead River Road when she failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, according to a Florida Highway Patrol media release. Her 2006 Honda Accord became airborne after hitting a driveway. After landing, the Honda rolled over and hit a power pole with the roof of the car, the release said. The driver was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast and then airlifted to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, where she died of her injuries.

FWBMC recently became a certified trauma center.

She was wearing a seatbelt, according to the release.