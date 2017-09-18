ALABAMA WOMAN KILLED IN HOLMES COUNTY CRASH

An Alabama woman dies in a traffic accident in Holmes County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the two-car wreck happened at the intersection of County Road-185 and State Road-81. The FHP says a Toyota Camry driven by 59-year old Shelia Waters of Daleville, Alabama, was stopped at the intersection. A Kia Sedona driven by 86-year old Robert Holley of Southport, was traveling north on Highway 81 approaching the intersection. FHP says Waters failed to see Holley and that lead to a collision. Waters was killed in the crash. Holley suffered minor injuries. An investigation is underway.