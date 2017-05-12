ALAQUA ANIMAL REFUGE EXPANSION

On Tuesday , the Walton Board of County Commissioners approved a request from Alaqua Animal Refuge for a major expansion, giving animals a new lease on life.

“We went through planning and zoning and they gave us the thumbs up and they recommended us to go in front of the County Commissioners. we got an unanimous vote to move forward on the project,” said Laurie Hood, Alaqua Animal Refuge founder.

Hood started this refuge 10 years ago. She said she had no idea it would turn into such a large organization. Currently, Alaqua sits on ten acres of property, but there’s a problem.

It’s in a major flood zone, according to Hood. The area has been flooded a couple of times when hurricanes came through. Hood said, “We have literally had to do ‘Noah’s Ark’ a couple of times when this entire property wnet about four feet under water.

Refuge staff searched for land and found something beyond their wildest dreams.

Hood said, The late M.C. Davis and his wife donated about 85 acres and then the group was able to buy 15 acres more on Highway 20, so, they would have a highway entrance. With the help of donor funding, Alaqua will expand their refuge to one hundred acres.