ALAQUA MOVING ANIMALS TO SAFETY

Wednesday . Alaqua Animal Refuge staff and volunteers began evacuating 304 animals from the rescue center

Alaqua’s staff estimates it will take until at least Saturday to organize and get the animals off the property safely. All farm and domesticated animals — from puppies to feral horses — were being moved to higher ground in case Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm in the Caribbean, approaches Walton County.

The property, which often has standing water after rains, sustained major flooding during Hurricane Ivan in 2004.