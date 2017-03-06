ALBERT NOBLE 1955 – 2017

Mr. Albert Noble, age 61, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2017. He was born March 22, 1955 in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Noble was a resident of DeFuniak Springs, moving from Pennsylvania. He was Baptist by faith and a member of the Baldwin Avenue Baptist Church. He worked in construction for many years. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Mr. Noble is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Danny Noble.

Mr. Noble is survived by his loving wife Mary Noble of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; one son Chris Noble and wife Jennifer of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, one granddaughter Alley Noble; two brothers Clarence Noble and Tommy Noble; and one sister Shirley Noble.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM, Sunday, March 19, 2017 at Baldwin Avenue Baptist Church; 1618 Baldwin Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida, with Reverend Wilbur Williams officiating.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

