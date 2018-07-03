ALERT CITIZEN HELPS LEAD TO ARREST OF CAR BURGLARY SUSPECT

A woman who spotted a man wearing all black sneaking around cars in a parking lot at Belvedere Commons contacted law enforcement, ultimately leading to the arrest of a car burglar who had stolen a handgun, knife, and other items. An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to 2000 Principal Lane near Fort Walton Beach around 5:30 yesterday. The witness reported she had noticed a man wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts acting suspicious in the parking lot. Another individual on the scene said his Glock handgun, a Samsung phone and tablet, as well as a knife and pack of Marlboro Special Blend cigarettes were missing from his car. Other deputies in the area spotted a man matching the witness’s description behind 925 Mar Walt Drive and were able to make a positive identification. An article search of the nearby wood line revealed a black t-shirt with a plastic bag inside containing a Glock handgun, the phone and tablet. A search of the suspect turned up the knife and the cigarettes, along with a used hypodermic needle, which he said he had used earlier to inject heroin. 30 year old Stephen Whitner, address unknown, is charged with burglary, theft, and possession of drug equipment.