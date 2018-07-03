ALERT CITIZEN HELPS LEAD TO ARREST OF CAR BURGLARY SUSPECT

A woman who spotted a man wearing all black sneaking around cars in a parking lot at Belvedere Commons contacted law enforcement, ultimately leading to the arrest of a car burglar who had stolen a handgun, knife, and other items. An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to 2000 Principal Lane near Fort Walton Beach around 5:30 yesterday. The witness reported she had noticed a man wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts acting suspicious in the parking lot. Another individual on the scene said his Glock handgun, a Samsung phone and tablet, as well as a knife and pack of Marlboro Special Blend cigarettes were missing from his car. Other deputies in the area spotted a man matching the witness’s description behind 925 Mar Walt Drive and were able to make a positive identification. An article search of the nearby wood line revealed a black t-shirt with a plastic bag inside containing a Glock handgun, the phone and tablet. A search of the suspect turned up the knife and the cigarettes, along with a used hypodermic needle, which he said he had used earlier to inject heroin. 30 year old Stephen Whitner, address unknown, is charged with burglary, theft, and possession of drug equipment.

Share This Post





