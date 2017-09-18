ALFRED PADGETT 1928-2017

Alfred Padgett passed away September 10, 2017. He was born March 7, 1928 in Gaskin, Florida to John B. and Annie May Burgess Padgett. His family moved to Zephyrhills, Florida when he was in his mid teens.

Alfred is survived by his wife of over 64 years, Anita Stanton Padgett, one daughter, Judith Ann Schmidt of Jacksonville, FL; two grandsons, Brian Craig Schmidt and wife Dana of Adrian, Michigan and Mark Eric of Jacksonville, FL; brother Fletcher Padgett and wife Patricia Yvonne of DeFuniak Springs, FL; one sister, Lola Mae Padgett of Boise, Idaho and numerous nieces; brother-in-law Goodwin G. Stanton and wife Mary Alice .

Alfred was predeceased by his parents, one son, Michael Alan Padgett, brothers and sisters Aubrey, James, Walter, Irene, Kathleen, Itheria, Bernice, and Doris Merle.

Alfred was well traveled and led an active and interesting life. As a young man, he joined the army and was stationed at camp Sakai in Osaka, Japan with the company ‘A’ First Battalion 27th Infantry “Wolfhound” Regiment 25th Lightening Division. His unit was shipped to Korea on June 25th, 1950. His unit experienced extensive combat for the next five months, when injuries and frostbite caused him to be reassigned stateside. He spoke warmly of the eventual homecoming with his mother and siblings.

He went on to join the Air Force and met his wife while stationed at MacDill in Tampa, FL. Over the years he also lived in North Africa, England, Missouri, Maine, Guam, Louisiana and Thailand. He had a great appreciation and interest in people of all cultures. Although he spent most of his employment in the military, it was a strong desire that man would become more civilized and move beyond settling conflicts through war. His favorite author was Pearl S. Buck and the book she translated from Chinese, All Men Are Brothers.

People who know Alfred well, know that he was happy with the simple things in life. He had a strong desire to stay connected to family through visits, phone calls and regular attendance at both Burgess and Padgett family reunions. He liked to hear the life stories of people he met and he also liked to share the stories that made him the man he was. It was not unusual for him to ‘pass pleasantries’ with people in the grocery store, on side walks, parking lots or waiting rooms. He did not consider it a ‘sacrifice’ to take someone to their doctor visits or help with errands,

Some would say that Alfred Padgett never really retired. His mind was always working on his next project. One of the more remarkable projects he and wife, Anita took on, was designing and building the place in DeFuniak Springs he and she called home, until his death . He said, “If a bird can build a house, so can I.”

Growing up, he spent a lot of time in the woods and creeks here in the panhandle of Florida. He was a student of nature and knew the names of a lot of the birds, plants and animals and what they needed to thrive. He tells of drinking water right from the creeks when thirsty, and he speculated that it might be responsible for his unusually good dental history. His love for being out doors never diminished, and in his last years, he enjoyed spending time working to build walking trails on a wooded property across from his home. Maybe you, were one of the many people, who stopped by, to chat awhile.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 24, 2017 at the First Methodist Church in DeFuniak Springs, Florida, beginning at 3:00 P.M. with Pastor Francis Turner officiating. A time of visitation will be held one hour prior.