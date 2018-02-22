ALICE MARIE HAZELL 1936-2018

Mrs. Alice Marie Hazell, age 81, passed away Tuesday, February 20, 2018. She was born on July 29, 1936, in Point Washington, Florida to Fitchugh Lee Miller and Minnie Lee Whitehurst Miller. Mrs. Hazell was a resident of Navarre, Florida; she was originally from the Point Washington Community. She was Assembly of God by faith. She was a devoted wife, sister, aunt and friend. She enjoyed traveling and going to the beach. She also thoroughly enjoyed listening to her favorite gospel songs.

Mrs. Hazell was preceded in death by her father and mother; and her loving husband and best friend, Ian Hazell; two brothers, J.D. Miller, and Donald Hugh Miller; and two sisters, Hazel Miller, and Inez Miller.

Mrs. Hazell is survived by three sisters, Louise Miller Bourbanis of Missouri, Lovelene Miller Hall of Navarre, Florida, and Margie Miller of Point Washington, Florida.

A time of visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM, Friday, February 23, 2018, at City Reach Church, 1144 North County Highway 395, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, February 23, 2018, at City Reach Church, with Reverend Earl Barrett officiating. Flowers are being accepted. Burial will follow in the Point Washington Cemetery.

