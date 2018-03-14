ALINE TURMAN HINDS 1937-2018

Aline Turman Hinds passed away Sunday, March 11, 2018, in her home surrounded by family. She was born near Bay, AR on April 6, 1937. She graduated from Trumann High School and soon after, married her husband of 60 years, Jesse Terrell Hinds of Trumann.

They lived most of their married life in Memphis, TN and recently moved to Miramar Beach, Florida. Aline is a faithful Christian, avid gardener, home decorator, seamstress, and retired IRS employee. She and Terrell have seen all 50 states and also traveled to Europe and a few other exotic locations.

Predeceased by her parents, Roy and Effie Turman, she is survived by her husband, Terrell; daughters; Teresa (Skip) Miller, Karen (Jim) Wainwright, son; Mark (Kaaren) Hinds, grandchildren; Jessica Harris, Ashley Lane, Lauren (Justin) Villarreal, Constance Lane, Wesley Hinds, Alex Wainwright, Anthony Tidwell, Shane Tidwell, and Christy Wainwright, great grandchildren; Aubrey Tidwell, Troy Harris, Luke Harris, Emerson Villarreal, Ashley Moore, and Kelsey Elliott, brother; Robert Turman, sister; Fay Higgins, along with numerous nieces, nephews, caring friends and church family.

There will be a celebration of life on March 31st in Miramar Beach if interested please contact a member of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Center. https://www.stjude.org/give/html.

