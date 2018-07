The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating an incident at the Destin Fort Walton Beach Airport. A spokesman for Okaloosa County said an Allegiant Air plane, flight 1913, passed its intended parking position and inadvertently clipped another Allegiant plane when it did a 180 degree turn. The incident happened Sunday night. Luckily, no injuries were reported. The NTSB is investigating.

