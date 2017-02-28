ALTHEA LEE GATLIN 1946 – 2017

Mrs. Aletha Lee Gatlin, age 70, passed away Friday, February 24, 2017. She was born May 8, 1946 in Macy, Nebraska to Logan and Ethel Parker.



Mrs. Gatlin was a resident of Ponce De Leon. She was Baptist by faith and a member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was Native American and a member of the Omaha Reservation in Macy, Nebraska. She was a very talented artist, she also enjoyed thrifting and collecting antiques.



Mrs. Gatlin is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 39 years Arthur Lee Gatlin, Jr., also by numerous brothers and sisters.



Mrs. Gatlin is survived by her son Arthur Lee Gatlin, III and wife Michelle of Ponce De Leon, Florida; two daughters Lesa Roland and husband Raymond of Ponce De Leon and Rebecca Brookshire and husband William of DeFuniak Springs; one brother Stanley Parker and wife Inez of Nebraska; three sisters Eloise and husband Fred of Colorado, Alice Parker and Lauren Parker both of Nebraska; 7 grandchildren Trevor Yates, Erika Brookshire, Logan Brookshire, Parker Gatlin, Lindsay Gatlin, Aletha Roland and Lily Brookshire; and great grandchild Zoey.



A time of visitation will be held from 2:00~3:00 PM, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Oak Grove Baptist Church; 2610 Oak Grove Road, Ponce De Leon, Florida 32455.



Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Oak Grove Baptist Church, with Reverends Larry McGowen and Michael Tadlock officiating.



Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery.



Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.