ALVIN EMORY ANDREWS JR. 1967-2017

Mr. Alvin Emory Andrews, Jr., age 50, passed away Thursday, December 14, 2017. He was born on November 16, 1967 in West Palm Beach, Florida, to Alvin Emory Andrews, Sr. and Raynette Marie Criswell Andrews.

Mr. Andrews was a resident of Walton County. He was Jehovah’s Witness by faith. He was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in DeFuniak Springs. He graduated from Holmes County High School in 1987. He worked as a Quality Control Manager with Private Contractors. He loved to sing, and enjoyed fishing, and was always willing to help others. He served on the volunteer teams for Hurricanes Ivan, Katrina, and Andrew. He also built many regional Kingdom Halls across the Southern United States.

Mr. Andrews is survived by his father and mother; his loving wife, Melody Andrews of Ponce De Leon, Florida; his son, Daniel Andrews and fiancé Brianna McKinzie of Ponce De Leon; his daughter, Shannon Kapets and husband, Jory of Crestview, Florida; his brother, Roger Howard Andrews of Bristol, Virginia; and his two sisters, Angela Nichols and husband Joe of New York, and Tami Foxx and husband Charlie of Tennessee. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 32 Peck Cawthon Rd, DeFuniak Springs, FL 32435.

