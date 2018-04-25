AMANDA RAY NICHOLS 1980-2018

Mrs. Amanda Ray Nichols, age 37, passed away Tuesday, April 24, 2018. She was born in Pensacola, Florida to Max Davis Sr. and Lillian Barfield Davis.

Mrs. Nichols was a resident of DeFuniak Springs, Florida. She graduated from Crestview High School in 1997. She enjoyed watching movies and had a great sense of humor. She was an avid Alabama Football fan.

Mrs. Nichols was preceded in death by one brother Max Davis Jr.

Mrs. Nichols is survived by her father Max Davis Sr. and mother Lillian Barfield Davis of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; two children Hunter S. Nichols and Leda Jerringan both of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; one sister Ruth Boyd and husband John of Tennessee.

Graveside services will be held 10:00 AM, Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at Live Oak Cemetery, 112 East North Avenue, Crestview, with Reverend James Kennedy officiating.

Flowers are being accepted.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.