Amazon drops free shipping for minimum purchase of $35

NBC

Amazon has quietly lowered its free shipping minimum purchase rate from $49 down to $35.

This comes amid competition from Wal-Mart which just last month lowered its online minimum for free shipping to $35, while speeding up its deliveries to two days.

Amazon’s free shipping offer is for five to eight-day shipping, unless you sign up for its Prime service.

Amazon’s minimum purchase for free shipping on books remains at $25.