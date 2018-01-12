AMERICAN PICKERS TO COME TO FLORIDA

The Tourist Development Council of Holmes and Washington Counties are hoping they will be able to draw “American Picker” stars Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz to their local area. For those who might not know what “American Pickers” is, it is a hit documentary series about Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz hunting around America for valuable antiques. The two hope to take historically significant items out of the dark and give them a new lease on life. Holmes County Chamber of Commerce and Holmes County Film Commissioner stated, “If you know someone with a bunch of collectibles and/or antiques who would take the better part of the day to sort through, let me know. I am happy to help submit names.” For the people of Holmes County and Washington, if you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques the pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLDRUST. facebook: @GotAPick

Share This Post







