AMERICAN RED CROSS & ARGYLE FIRE DEPARTMENT PARTNER

Would you or someone else in your family like to be alerted when a fire occurs in your home? Well, Argyle Volunteer Fire Department just announced that they are now working with American Red Cross to install new smoke detectors in your home. Smoke Detectors are the first line of defense in alerting you when there is smoke because, as we all know, where there is smoke there is fire. This campaign created by the American Red Cross is called Home Fire. To obtain your free smoke detector, please call the American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign at (850) 432-7601 or call Argyle Volunteer Fire Department at (850) 892-4702. If you do not live in Argyle Fire District then you will be guided to another Fire District in your area. The Fire Department will come to your house to install your smoke detector. All you need to do is call and fill out a short informational form.

