AMERICAN RED CROSS IS ALREADY DOWN IN THE AFFECTED AREA

Red Cross is out and doing search and rescues as well as they have shelters available. Disaster assessment will begin on Monday the 15th. If you wish to help out with the disaster assessment or running a shelter please visit www.redcross.org and register there. The biggest thing that the Red Cross needs are volunteers to help with the shelters and the disaster assessment. Food and water is already being bussed in nationally. If you need to find the shelters for Red Cross you can go to www.redcross.org

