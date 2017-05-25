AMTRAK’S RETURN TO THE AREA NOW IN JEOPARDY

President Donald Trump’s budget proposal would eliminate all Amtrak service in Florida and end ongoing efforts to restore service in Florida’s Panhandle and along the Gulf Coast. The proposal cuts funding for Amtrak’s long-distance routes, which includes all three routes in Florida.

“This just doesn’t make sense,” said U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL). “Eliminating Amtrak service in Florida not only affects the nearly one million Floridians who ride the train each year, it would have a real impact on our tourism-driven economy by making it harder for folks to come visit our state.”

The Gulf Coast Rail Service Working Group was established by the FAST Act in December 2015 to evaluate the restoration of rail passenger service between New Orleans, Louisiana, and Orlando, Florida. The previously-existing passenger rail service was stopped prior to Hurricane Katrina. Damage to the route has been repaired and freight service was restored, but the passenger rail service has not been restored.

In February 2016, a Amtrak inspection train across the Gulf Coast made stops at several location on the Gulf Coast. The train was packed with Amtrak officials, local officials and VIPs and the media to gauge the reaction to the possible return of rail service to the Gulf Coast..