AN EARLY HURRICANE SEASON?

tomorrow . Rising temperatures and increasingly active weather patterns are just a few of the signals that hurricane season is quickly approaching. Unfortunately, many of us don’t give the beginning of hurricane season much thought—or take action to prepare. In fact, after a few relatively quiet hurricane seasons, it’s easy to develop a certain amount of hurricane amnesia. But like it or not, hurricane season starts

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s outlook, they are predicting the development of 11 to 17 named storms, with five to nine reaching hurricane status and two to four becoming major hurricanes. But mild predictions shouldn’t give us a false sense of security. As we saw with Hurricane Matthew last year, it only takes one bad storm to cut a path of devastation and destruction in our communities.

Floridians should use these weeks leading up to hurricane season to prepare for whatever Mother Nature has in store for us. Taking a few important actions now can give you peace of mind and help you prepare physically and financially for a major storm event.