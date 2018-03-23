ANDALUSIA POLICE HELPING TO RAISE MONEY TO SUPPORT CANCER RESEARCH

Cancer is a disease that can affect anyone at any age, and the Andalusia Police Department is doing their part to support their local Relay for Life, held annually to support cancer research. “Over the years we have hosted many event s to help raise funds for our Relay for Life,” saud Andalusia Public Information Officer Allen Scofield. “We have made fake arrests which include taking the fake suspects to jail in efforts of raising bail money. The bail money would then be donated to the Relay for Life. This year we wanted to do something different. We decided to hold a car wash with several events planned.” The Car Wash is scheduled for April 7th, from 7:30 am until noon at the Andalusia Police Department, located on Opp Avenue. Car washes are $10 and all funds raised will benefit Relay for Life. During the car wash, the police department will also have an area set up for parents to fill out and complete a child identification kit. “This kit is very beneficial to parents,” Schofield said. “If a Missing child situation did occur, this kit would provide officers with information that is needed to search for the child. The kits are free.”

