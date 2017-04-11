ANDRE DUBUS III TAKES CENTER STAGE FOR ANNUAL “NWF READS”

NICEVILLE- Fiction writer and Memoirist Andre Dubus III will take center stage at the main event for this year’s NWF READS, the college’s annual literacy celebration. The event – featuring Dubus – takes place on Monday, April 17 , at 7 p.m. in the Sprint Theater, part of the Mattie Kelly Arts Center on the Niceville Campus. NICEVILLE- Fiction writer and Memoirist Andre Dubus III will take center stage at the main event for this year’s NWF READS, the college’s annual literacy celebration. The event – featuring Dubus – takes place on, atin the Sprint Theater, part of the Mattie Kelly Arts Center on the Niceville Campus.

As eloquent in person as in writing, Andre Dubus III speaks to audiences about the path that led him to become a writer—one that pulled him out of a life of violence and allowed him to find his voice through the arts.

The NWF READS event featuring Dubus is free, and all seating is on a first-come basis. Doors to the Sprint Theater will open at 6:30 p.m.

Immediately preceding the performance by Dubus on April 17 will be the annual Blackwater Review reception in the adjoining McIlroy Gallery from 6 to 6:45 p.m. The event includes selected student readings and the unveiling of the student art selected for the cover of this year’s Blackwater Review, the college’s annual literary and fine arts journal.

In addition, on Friday, April 14, selected student poets and writers published in this year’sBlackwater Review will read and perform their pieces at a casual event at 6 p.m. in the McIlroy Gallery.

All events are free and open to the public.