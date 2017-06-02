ANGER OVER DEFUNIAK SPRINGS OFFICE MOVES

The DeFuniak Springs Mayor’s office has been moved and that decision has triggered some resentment from some citizens. The DeFuniak Springs City Council approved the move with a unanimous vote to switch the office spaces used by the mayor and city manager. The office of Mayor Bob Campbell and his assistant is now at the back of City Hall in the space formerly used by the city manager. Interim City Manager Craig Drake now works out of Campbell’s old office at the front of the building. Councilman Kermit Wright led the effort, pointing out the city manager works full time and the mayor works part time, and that the city manager needs more room than the mayor.

Campbell said he had no problem with moving if that’s what residents desired. He noted that he had said several years ago that while he had “way more space than I needed,” other City Hall offices were too small. At the next council’s most recent meeting May 22, former Mayor Harley Henderson pled with the council to rescind its decision on the office switch. Henderson went on to say the mayor is the highest ranking elected official in the city whose role extends well beyond officiating at council meetings or other municipal proceedings. Henderson said that the city manager would be distracted by visitors passing by the front office. “The council should address policy, ordinances and budget,” he said. “The council does not need to decide where staff should sit.”