ANITA MARIAN STRICKLIN

Anita was born in Baltimore, Maryland and was 10 years old when her mother passed away. Anita and her dad, Barney Stricklin, then moved to Choctaw Beach, FL. Soon she adopted her neighbors Zelda & Lorraine Goodwin as grandpa and grandma and Ben Goodwin (Maggie) as her brother. Soon after that she met her sister Julie Reeves Landreth. Anita’s dad passed away when she was 15 and Julie’s family, Wesley & Rosa Reeves, became her daddy and mama. Daniel Foley, Joe Reeves, Jimmy Reeves and David Reeves became her brothers. After High School (Freeport) Anita went to work at Giuseppi’s Wharf Restaurant where she followed in her father’s footsteps and became a cook. She soon adopted more lifelong family members Bonney Cornwell Adkins and Alan Cornwell. She worked there until they closed in 1999. From there she went to the Boathouse Landing where she worked until November, 2016. She adopted many restaurant family members over the years. She had a deep love and was very proud of her family. She loved all animals and if it was homeless she either took it home or fed it until she could find it a home. Anita had a heart of gold and would do anything to help anyone in need. She leaves behind Dave Cordo whom she adopted as her husband, Gizmo her little dog, Tiger her cat, her sister, brothers, nieces, nephews, and many, many very close friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at Portland Methodist Church at 40 Church Street Freeport, FL 32439 on Wednesday March 22, 2017 from 2:00 – 3:00 pm.

You can go online and sign the guestbook at www.clary-glenn.com

In lieu of flowers please make donations in her honor to Alaqua Animal Refuge at www.alaqua.org.

Clary-Glenn Freeport Chapel Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.