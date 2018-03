Bill Fletcher has announced that he has prefiled and will be running for District 4 for the Walton County Commissioners. Bill Fletcher stated, “Folks, I know many of you think I am a glutton for punishment, but I have filed to run for County Commissioner in District 4.” District 4 is currently held by County Commissioner Sara Comander. Although as stated previously during a Board of County Commissioners Meeting that she will not be rerunning.

