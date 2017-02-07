ANNUAL WOMEN’S RETREAT IS COMING

The Florida Panhandle Women’s Retreat Committee invites you to join us for our Tenth Annual Retreat to be held on Friday, March 3, 2017 and Saturday, March 4, 2017 in DeFuniak Springs, Florida. This annual event draws women from all over Florida and several surrounding states.

“Persevering Through Our Struggles,” based on Romans 5:3b-4, is our theme for 2017. This theme will be examined by our speakers who will offer encouragement and strength to deal with the trials we all face.

Mrs. Johnna Carroll, pastor’s wife, mother, teacher and singer from Nashville, Tennessee, and Mrs. Barbara Schultz, retired missionary pilot’s wife, mother, grandmother & great grandmother, teacher, author and administrator from DeBary, Florida, will bring hope and comfort as they teach from God’s Word and their own life experiences.

Special music will be provided by the Daugherty Sisters from Pascagoula, Mississippi. These four sisters will minister through their lovely voices and instrumentation. Appearing often throughout the country in churches, camp meetings and conferences as well as on gospel music stations, the Daughertys will bless you with their music and their sweet spirits.

“We begin on Friday evening, March 3rd, with a Southern Victorian Evening which will include an excellent catered meal, music, an introduction to our speakers, testimonies and surprises of all kinds,” stated Marie Hinson, chairwoman of FPWR.

Saturday, March 4th, brings a full day of blessings including music, our speakers, a catered box lunch, door prizes and other surprises. Registration is available through our website at www.flpwr.org . There is an early bird special rate for both Friday and Saturday which runs through February 15th. Don’t delay. Make your reservations now.

“This is the BIG women’s event annually in our area. Don’t miss out on the blessing,” stated Hollie Allison, Committee Treasurer.

For full details and schedule, visit our website at FLPWR.org or call 850-892-9578.