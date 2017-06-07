ANNYCE BERNICE CASWELL PARRIS 1930-2017

Mrs. Annyce Bernice Caswell Parris, age 86 of Ellijay, GA passed Friday evening, June 2nd, 2017 at the Gilmer Nursing Home.

Mrs. Parris was born June 13, 1930 in San Antonio, TX to her late parents Michael Alexander Caswell and Bernice Annyce Goins Caswell. Annyce was a member of the First United Methodist Church in DeFuniak Springs, FL. She was a graduate of Walton County High School in DeFuniak Springs, FL, earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and went on to complete her master’s degree at Troy State. Mrs. Parris spent 35 years as a teacher, retiring from the Walton County School System in Florida. Mrs. Parris taught many children in Walton County, at the Maude Saunders Elementary School and West End Elementary School. She was known as Mrs. Withey during that time. Many children have her to thank for teaching them to read. She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Kelly Parris and son, David Withey.

Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Dale and Dee Withey of Ellijay, GA and Bryan and Sue Withey of DeFuniak Springs, FL; grandchildren, Robert Withey, Johnathan Withey, Christina Withey, Kendall Withey, Tabitha Carter, Kimberley Trofatter, Hollie Trofatter, and Stacey Trofatter; Sixteen great grandchildren; sister, Barbara Lynn Withey of Phoenix, AZ also survives.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, June 9th, 2017 from the Magnolia Cemetery in DeFuniak Springs, FL.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.