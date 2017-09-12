ANOTHER SUSPECT ARRESTED IN CAR BURGLARY CASES

A second suspect has been arrested for his involvement in more than a dozen car burglaries in Walton County. Felipe Da Silva Piraja, 24, was taken into custody following an investigation into a string of car burglaries that happened over a two week period in late August.

On August 25th cars in the area of Birch Street were burglarized. Then, the following weekend, several cars were targeted in Sandestin off Troon Drive. On August 28th it was reported several roads off of West Hewitt Drive were also hit and then nine more on August 30th in Seagrove. All the vehicles in all of these cases were left unlocked. An investigation revealed the involvement of Devan Welch, 18, who later admitted to participating in all but the Sandestin burglaries. Welch was arrested and booked into the Walton County Jail on September 6th. Piraja was later identified as a suspect in 13 reported cases off West Hewitt Drive, although his involvement could extend to other cases. Piraja was arrested and charged with twelve counts of unarmed burglary, armed burglary, grand theft of a firearm, two counts of grand theft, two counts of felony violation of probation and seven counts of petit theft. This investigation is ongoing and more charges and arrests are expected. We would like to remind and encourage our citizens and visitors to please lock your vehicles, remove valuables from your car, and take your keys with you.