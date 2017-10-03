ANOTHER TWIST IN THE OKALOOSA COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT CHILD ABUSE INVESTIGATION

The current child abuse investigation in the Okaloosa County School District has taken a new twist. It now seems that the process was triggered by a dispute between union members and educators before former Kenwood Elementary pre-K special education teacher Marlynn Stillions was charged. According to those close to the investigation, Stillions and Gina Mercer, a pre-K paraprofessional, both dues paying members of the Okaloosa County branch of the Florida Education Association, not only couldn’t get along, documents indicate, but were actively hostile toward one another. The feud would escalate late in the 2016 school year to an extent that former Kenwood principal Angelyn Vaughan sought school district mediation. Accusations that arose during the mediation are what led school district official Arden Farley to open an investigation into allegations of improper actions and procedures involving special needs students made against Stillions. Those allegations would eventually result in a criminal investigation a year later by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Stillions’ arrest Sept. 13 on four counts of felony child abuse without great bodily harm. School district attorney Jeff McInnis has declined comment on the course the Stillions investigation took and the way the closing of the case was handled. He cited a still open criminal investigation.