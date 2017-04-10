ANTI-DEATH PENALTY RALLY

This past Thursday, more than 400 concerned Floridians, representing a diversity of groups from across the state, rallied at the Capitol Building in Tallahassee to call for an end to the death penalty and support Orlando State Attorney Aramis Ayala’s decision not to seek death sentences.

The debate of the death penalty has intensified since recent court rullings challenged Florida sentencing guidelines and after Gov. Rick Scott removed Ayala from prosecuting a capital case. Ayala is anti-death penalty.

10 buses, from Pensacola to Broward, and Miami-Dade made the trip to Tallahassee. A petition with 130,000 signatures was delivered to Gov. Scott.